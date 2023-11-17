Timberwolves Are a Legit Contender, and We Welcome the New Era of Players



Austin and Pausha kick things off by talking through the Draymond Green chokehold on Rudy Gobert that resulted in Draymond’s five-game suspension (6:43). Then, they discuss the stacked Timberwolves lineup and their place among the top teams in the league (17:15), before dissecting what exactly is wrong with the Clippers (18:36), and Ime Udoka’s Coach of the Year-like impact for the Rockets (22:48). Later, they welcome the new era of players in the league and touch on where things could be going for the sport of basketball as a whole (43:00).

‌Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

