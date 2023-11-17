 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Timberwolves Are a Legit Contender, and We Welcome the New Era of Players

Plus, Austin and Pausha discuss Draymond Green’s suspension

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Minnesota Timberwolves v Golden State Warriors Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images


Austin and Pausha kick things off by talking through the Draymond Green chokehold on Rudy Gobert that resulted in Draymond’s five-game suspension (6:43). Then, they discuss the stacked Timberwolves lineup and their place among the top teams in the league (17:15), before dissecting what exactly is wrong with the Clippers (18:36), and Ime Udoka’s Coach of the Year-like impact for the Rockets (22:48). Later, they welcome the new era of players in the league and touch on where things could be going for the sport of basketball as a whole (43:00).

‌Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify

