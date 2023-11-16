Tony Pulis: Untold Stories From the Most Underrated Premier League Manager Ever

It’s a big one this week! Ben Foster’s former manager Tony Pulis invited the lads down to his house to talk about his amazing managerial career, which includes managing Stoke City, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion.

This was arguably Fozzy’s favourite episode to date. The Fozcast boys and Tony talked about ...

- The player that went on a THREE-DAY drinking session with an unexpected outcome

- A player BREAKING his hand BOXING during the season

- Ben Foster and Tony Pulis’s training ground STAND-OFF!

- The TRUTH behind those famous Pulis preseason tours

Thanks to Tony and Mrs. Pulis for being wonderful hosts (The Fozcast team enjoyed the cakes and ham sandwiches)

