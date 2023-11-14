Expectations Overwhelm the Bills, Dan Campbell: King of the Nerds, and More Big Takeaways From Week 10

Sheil and Ben get together to share their reactions to the Denver Broncos’ upset win over the Buffalo Bills on MNF. Next, they shine a light on the Jaguars’ offensive woes and commend the Lions’ recent success under coach Dan Campbell, before predicting a high first-round pick in the Giants’ future (15:36). They end the pod with a breakdown of the top NFC teams and an examination of the red-hot and rising Texans squad (53:07).
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo
