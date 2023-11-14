 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Expectations Overwhelm the Bills, Dan Campbell: King of the Nerds, and More Big Takeaways From Week 10

Sheil and Ben also cover the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offensive woes and predict a high first-round pick in the New York Giants’ future

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images


Sheil and Ben get together to share their reactions to the Denver Broncos’ upset win over the Buffalo Bills on MNF. Next, they shine a light on the Jaguars’ offensive woes and commend the Lions’ recent success under coach Dan Campbell, before predicting a high first-round pick in the Giants’ future (15:36). They end the pod with a breakdown of the top NFC teams and an examination of the red-hot and rising Texans squad (53:07).

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo

