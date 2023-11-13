Chelsea and Man City’s EIGHT-GOAL Thriller

We head into the final international break of 2023 off the back of a BELTING weekend in the Premier League! Chelsea and Man City played out an EIGHT-GOAL thriller at Stamford Bridge in the game of the season so far and there’s now just 3 points separating the top five in the table! Wolves STUNNED a depleted Spurs side with two goals in stoppage time, while Kieran Trippier got caught up in a confrontation with the traveling Newcastle fans after their 2-0 loss at Bournemouth. Sean Dyche has Everton flying and Man United have the BEST FORM in the Prem!
Ben, Mark and Watto discuss all of that, plus …
- Who is the BEST STRIKER in the world right now?
- Are Aston Villa going to get Champions League football?
- Are Liverpool genuine title contenders again?
- Does Cole Palmer deserve his England call-up?
- And why is James Ward-Prowse not in the England squad?!
And of course, we have the World Famous Football Fill-In Quiz …
Subscribe: Spotify