Chelsea and Man City’s EIGHT-GOAL Thriller

We head into the final international break of 2023 off the back of a BELTING weekend in the Premier League! Chelsea and Man City played out an EIGHT-GOAL thriller at Stamford Bridge in the game of the season so far and there’s now just 3 points separating the top five in the table! Wolves STUNNED a depleted Spurs side with two goals in stoppage time, while Kieran Trippier got caught up in a confrontation with the traveling Newcastle fans after their 2-0 loss at Bournemouth. Sean Dyche has Everton flying and Man United have the BEST FORM in the Prem!

Ben, Mark and Watto discuss all of that, plus …

Who is the BEST STRIKER in the world right now?

Are Aston Villa going to get Champions League football?

Are Liverpool genuine title contenders again?

Does Cole Palmer deserve his England call-up?

And why is James Ward-Prowse not in the England squad?!

And of course, we have the World Famous Football Fill-In Quiz …

