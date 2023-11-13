 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chelsea and Man City’s EIGHT-GOAL Thriller

Who is the best striker in the world right now? Are Aston Villa going to get Champions League football? And more, on the Football Fill-In!

By Ben Foster

We head into the final international break of 2023 off the back of a BELTING weekend in the Premier League! Chelsea and Man City played out an EIGHT-GOAL thriller at Stamford Bridge in the game of the season so far and there’s now just 3 points separating the top five in the table! Wolves STUNNED a depleted Spurs side with two goals in stoppage time, while Kieran Trippier got caught up in a confrontation with the traveling Newcastle fans after their 2-0 loss at Bournemouth. Sean Dyche has Everton flying and Man United have the BEST FORM in the Prem!

Ben, Mark and Watto discuss all of that, plus …

  • Who is the BEST STRIKER in the world right now?
  • Are Aston Villa going to get Champions League football?
  • Are Liverpool genuine title contenders again?
  • Does Cole Palmer deserve his England call-up?
  • And why is James Ward-Prowse not in the England squad?!

And of course, we have the World Famous Football Fill-In Quiz …

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Watson Hope, Stroud MVP Talk, 49ers Scary Again, and Trevor Lawrence Questions With Willie Colon

Russillo also breaks down his top 12 in college football and answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo

‘The Curse’ Is a Vicious, Delicious Parody of Lefty Do-Gooderism

Nathan Fielder’s latest series finds him starring alongside Emma Stone as woke, wannabe HGTV show hosts in the perfect send-up of the house-flipping TV genre

By Claire McNear

Calm Cole Palmer Seals Chelsea and Man City Thriller

Musa and Ryan also round up some results around Europe, including Leverkusen and Bayern winning in the Bundesliga and Olivier Giroud talking himself into a sending off

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

The Dream NWSL Finale and a City Slipup

Flo, Kate, and Jessy discuss Gotham’s victory over Reign in the NWSL Championship

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Chris Hero Talks In-Ring Return, Teaching the Next Generation, and More! 

Chris Hero also talks about what has his attention the most in wrestling right now

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

NFL Week 10 Reactions, ‘MNF’ Preview, and Monday Night NBA Plays

The East Coast Bias boys talk about Houston, predict who they think will make the playoffs from the AFC North, and share their thoughts on Monday night’s matchup between the Broncos and Bills. Finally, they close the show by previewing some NBA games.

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more