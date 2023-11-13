NFL Week 10 Reactions, ‘MNF’ Preview, and Monday Night NBA Plays

The East Coast Bias boys start the show by marveling at the Houston Texans’ turnaround (1:00). Then, they predict who they think will make the playoffs from the AFC North (9:00) and share their thoughts on Monday night’s matchup between the Broncos and Bills (21:00). Finally, they close the show by previewing some NBA games and looking at some in-season tournament odds (29:00).
Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
