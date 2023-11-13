 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 10 Reactions, ‘MNF’ Preview, and Monday Night NBA Plays

The East Coast Bias boys talk about Houston, predict who they think will make the playoffs from the AFC North, and share their thoughts on Monday night’s matchup between the Broncos and Bills. Finally, they close the show by previewing some NBA games.

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
The East Coast Bias boys start the show by marveling at the Houston Texans’ turnaround (1:00). Then, they predict who they think will make the playoffs from the AFC North (9:00) and share their thoughts on Monday night’s matchup between the Broncos and Bills (21:00). Finally, they close the show by previewing some NBA games and looking at some in-season tournament odds (29:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

