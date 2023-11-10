NFL Week 10 Picks, Props, and Predictions!



Sheil and Ben are back to discuss the Week 10 action, which is loaded with some big matchups. There’s a big AFC North matchup between the Ravens and the Browns. Who will come out on top? Will the Lions get back on track as NFC darlings? Plus, Monday morning headlines, bets of the week, long shots, and more!

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

