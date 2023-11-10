 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Loki’ Season 2 Finale, Plus ‘Invincible’ S2E2 Reactions

The Boys also give you a Nerd News Minute with the latest trailer for Netflix’s ‘Avatar’

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
The boys are burdened with glorious purpose and are here to give you their instant reactions to the Season 2 finale of Loki (06:29). Then, they take a break to give you a Nerd News Minute with the latest trailer for Netflix’s Avatar (59:34), all before ending with their reactions to the latest episode of Invincible (72:53).

Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal and Johnathan Kermah
Social: Jomi Adeniran

