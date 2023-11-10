Week 10 Preview: Kyler Is Back, a Tight End Oasis, and Purdy Panic Watch



Kyler Murray’s return, the “I’m Happy for You or Sorry That Happened” award, the Aim for the Bushes award, the tight end position being potentially fixed, the Homesickness award, a Brock Purdy panic meter, the N.Y. rainbow strip, and much more (2:15). “You guys want to do some emails?” (47:51)

Check out our Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings, waiver wire pickups, and more!

Fanduel.com/ringerffs is live!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders

Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts