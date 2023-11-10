 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 10 Preview: Kyler Is Back, a Tight End Oasis, and Purdy Panic Watch

The guys give out some awards and evaluate where the Brock Purdy panic meter is at

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Cincinnati Bengals v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


Kyler Murray’s return, the “I’m Happy for You or Sorry That Happened” award, the Aim for the Bushes award, the tight end position being potentially fixed, the Homesickness award, a Brock Purdy panic meter, the N.Y. rainbow strip, and much more (2:15). “You guys want to do some emails?” (47:51)

Check out our Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings, waiver wire pickups, and more!

Fanduel.com/ringerffs is live!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Latest

The NBA’s Big Shift, Best NFL Future Bets, and Mega-Million-Dollar Picks With Howard Beck, Michael Pina, Ben Solak, and Raheem Palmer

Looking at the NFL and the big picture early into the NBA season

By Bill Simmons, Howard Beck, and 3 more

State of the Celtics and Pats With Tom Giles. Plus, a Theory on the Pats’ Next QB.

Where do Bill Belichick and Mac Jones fit into the Patriots’ future?

By Brian Barrett

‘Golden Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Episode 7 Recaps

Juliet and Callie go over Jesse’s hosting performance in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ and predict who will be the Golden Bachelorette before breaking down the drama in ‘Paradise’

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

‘The Killer’ Is Cold-Blooded Genius. And Something More.

Chris Ryan joins the show to talk about the trio’s collective favorite movie of 2023

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 2 more

Reaction to Steinbrenner’s and Cashman’s Comments, Jets in Must-Win Territory, and Football Fridays

Will the Jets keep their playoff hopes alive against the new-look Raiders? Which players should you start and sit in Week 10? All this and more!

By John Jastremski

Scandal With the National? Plus, Topps Chrome Vs. Prizm ROI.

YouTuber Simon Chan joins to break down the National’s finances

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson