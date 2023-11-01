 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Next Questions After the James Harden Trade | Group Chat

How does the polarizing superstar fit in with the star-studded Clippers?

By Rob Mahoney, Justin Verrier, and Wosny Lambre
Justin, Rob, and Wos answer some next questions for all the parties involved in the James Harden trade. They discuss Harden’s fit on the Clippers, the next move for the Sixers, and more. Then they check in on a couple of young bigs in Victor Wembanyama and Evan Mobley and discuss their starts to the season (54:14).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming, please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

