C.J. Uzomah on His First Jets-Giants Win and Ross Tucker on the Giants’ Trade Deadline Moves



(1:10) — GIANTS: The Giants trade DL Leonard Williams to the Seahawks and await Daniel Jones’s return to the field.

(7:23) — JETS: The Jets, as expected, stand still at the trade deadline.

(9:42) — KNICKS: The Knicks rout the Cavs 109-91, and Charles Barkley wants the Knicks to go all in for Karl Anthony-Towns.

(16:52) — C.J. UZOMAH: New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah returns to discuss the Jets’ win over the Giants, keeping the streak alive, and his favorite Halloween traditions.

(40:15) — ROSS TUCKER: CBS Sports’ Ross Tucker joins the show to break down why the Giants traded Leonard Williams and kept Saquon Barkley and discuss the Jets’ chances of making the playoffs.

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: C.J. Uzomah and Ross Tucker

Producer: Stefan Anderson

