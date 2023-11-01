 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

C.J. Uzomah on His First Jets-Giants Win and Ross Tucker on the Giants’ Trade Deadline Moves

JJ also talks about the Knicks’ 109-91 win over the Cavs

By John Jastremski
NFL: OCT 29 Jets at Giants Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


(1:10) — GIANTS: The Giants trade DL Leonard Williams to the Seahawks and await Daniel Jones’s return to the field.
(7:23) — JETS: The Jets, as expected, stand still at the trade deadline.
(9:42) — KNICKS: The Knicks rout the Cavs 109-91, and Charles Barkley wants the Knicks to go all in for Karl Anthony-Towns.
(16:52) — C.J. UZOMAH: New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah returns to discuss the Jets’ win over the Giants, keeping the streak alive, and his favorite Halloween traditions.
(40:15) — ROSS TUCKER: CBS Sports’ Ross Tucker joins the show to break down why the Giants traded Leonard Williams and kept Saquon Barkley and discuss the Jets’ chances of making the playoffs.

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: C.J. Uzomah and Ross Tucker
Producer: Stefan Anderson

