Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 6



SHOWDOWN TIME! Must-add players at each position ahead of NFL Week 6. “You guys want to do some emails?” (47:00)

RB: Roschon Johnson (Bears), Chuba Hubbard (Panthers), Jeff Wilson Jr. (Dolphins), and Justice Hill (Ravens) (02:59)

WR: Josh Reynolds (Lions), Josh Downs (Colts), Josh Palmer (Chargers), and K.J. Osborn (Vikings) (16:46)

TE: Logan Thomas (Commanders), Dalton Schultz (Texans), and Jonnu Smith (Falcons) (28:18)

QB: Sam Howell (Commanders), Bryce Young (Panthers), and Matthew Stafford (Rams) (33:55)

D/ST: Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Las Vegas Raiders (36:34)

Hosts: Danny Heifetz and Danny Kelly

Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders

Producer: Jessie Lopez

