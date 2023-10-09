 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 6

The guys talk through some must-add players, including Roschon Johnson, Matthew Stafford, Josh Downs, and more!

By Danny Heifetz and Danny Kelly
Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images


SHOWDOWN TIME! Must-add players at each position ahead of NFL Week 6. “You guys want to do some emails?” (47:00)

Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings, waiver wire pickups, and much more!

Fanduel.com/ringerffs is live!

RB: Roschon Johnson (Bears), Chuba Hubbard (Panthers), Jeff Wilson Jr. (Dolphins), and Justice Hill (Ravens) (02:59)

WR: Josh Reynolds (Lions), Josh Downs (Colts), Josh Palmer (Chargers), and K.J. Osborn (Vikings) (16:46)

TE: Logan Thomas (Commanders), Dalton Schultz (Texans), and Jonnu Smith (Falcons) (28:18)

QB: Sam Howell (Commanders), Bryce Young (Panthers), and Matthew Stafford (Rams) (33:55)

D/ST: Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Las Vegas Raiders (36:34)

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz and Danny Kelly
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Latest

Twitter Took Your Headlines, CNN’s War Coverage, and Audio of a Miami Meltdown

Bryan and David also chat about the Clippers’ new radio play-by-play announcer, Carlo Jiménez

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Should the Hobby Adapt or Stay the Course?

Plus, Mike and Jesse talk about Corbin Carroll’s ascension and the MLB playoffs

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

The 49ers’ Dominance and Purdy’s Development, Plus Texas Loses but Isn’t Done With Todd McShay

Ryen and Todd also discuss how to build around a rookie quarterback

By Ryen Russillo

WWE Fastlane Review, Adam Copeland Interview Part 2, and a Preview of AEW Vs. NXT Tuesday Night

David, Ben, and Brian also get into Seth Rollins’s successful World Heavyweight Championship defense and the odd couple of Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes

By David Shoemaker, Ben Cruz, and 1 more

‘Loki’ Season 2, the Problems with ‘The Exorcist: Believer,’ and ‘The Gold’

Chris and Andy cover what worked and didn’t work in the first episode of ‘Loki’ Season 2

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Eagles-Rams Postgame Reaction: Best Win of the Season So Far

Sheil and Ben discuss how impressive Jalen Hurts was in crucial moments on third down and talk about what the offensive line did to keep Aaron Donald in check

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak