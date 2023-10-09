Should the Hobby Adapt or Stay the Course?



Mike and Jesse start the pod by discussing Mike’s renewed interest in the Boston Celtics this year, and they connect it to the importance of nostalgia in the hobby (03:07). Then, they discuss the state of the hobby and if the hobby needs to adapt to expand its reach (18:33). After, they discuss the MLB playoffs and Corbin Carroll’s ascension (32:49), the bestselling cards of this month (36:10), and new releases (47:24). They end with your mailbag questions (62:53).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

