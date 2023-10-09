 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Should the Hobby Adapt or Stay the Course?

Plus, Mike and Jesse talk about Corbin Carroll’s ascension and the MLB playoffs

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Division Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start the pod by discussing Mike’s renewed interest in the Boston Celtics this year, and they connect it to the importance of nostalgia in the hobby (03:07). Then, they discuss the state of the hobby and if the hobby needs to adapt to expand its reach (18:33). After, they discuss the MLB playoffs and Corbin Carroll’s ascension (32:49), the bestselling cards of this month (36:10), and new releases (47:24). They end with your mailbag questions (62:53).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In Sports Cards Nonsense

The Latest

Twitter Took Your Headlines, CNN’s War Coverage, and Audio of a Miami Meltdown

Bryan and David also chat about the Clippers’ new radio play-by-play announcer, Carlo Jiménez

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

The 49ers’ Dominance and Purdy’s Development, Plus Texas Loses but Isn’t Done With Todd McShay

Ryen and Todd also discuss how to build around a rookie quarterback

By Ryen Russillo

WWE Fastlane Review, Adam Copeland Interview Part 2, and a Preview of AEW Vs. NXT Tuesday Night

David, Ben, and Brian also get into Seth Rollins’s successful World Heavyweight Championship defense and the odd couple of Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes

By David Shoemaker, Ben Cruz, and 1 more

‘Loki’ Season 2, the Problems with ‘The Exorcist: Believer,’ and ‘The Gold’

Chris and Andy cover what worked and didn’t work in the first episode of ‘Loki’ Season 2

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Eagles-Rams Postgame Reaction: Best Win of the Season So Far

Sheil and Ben discuss how impressive Jalen Hurts was in crucial moments on third down and talk about what the offensive line did to keep Aaron Donald in check

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

‘OSP’ Geezers of College Basketball With J. Kyle Mann

Tate and Kyle also have some shout-outs for Ohio State’s courting of Bryce James and Rick Pitino’s bolstering of St. John’s 2024-25 schedule

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann