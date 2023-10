The Eagles improved to 5-0 for the second consecutive year. Sheil and Ben discuss how impressive Jalen Hurts was all game and in crucial moments on third down. They also talk about what the offensive line did to keep Aaron Donald in check. Plus, the “brotherly shove” worked to perfection yet again.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed by: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

Subscribe: Spotify