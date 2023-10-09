 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Manchester United Have Saved ten Hag’s Job! Kovacic Should Have Seen Red!

Plus, discussion of a World Cup winning striker going in goal for his team and Spurs beating Luton with 10 men after a shocking Bissouma red card

By Ben Foster

In the final week before the international break, we have a NEW team at the top of the Premier League table! A World Cup–winning striker went IN GOAL for his team, and Spurs beat Luton with 10 men with a shocking Bissouma red card! Arsenal grab a late winner against the champions, and Manchester United complete a dramatic comeback to win at home to Brentford, plus the rest of this week’s action! ⚽️

There’s no Goldbridge today, so Tom kindly stepped in a last-minute substitute

Plus ...

Around the World

And the World-Famous Football Fill-In Quiz

We hope you enjoy!

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Soccer

The Latest

Week 5 Takeaways, ‘MNF’ Preview, and NLDS Picks

Raheem and House discuss the San Francisco 49ers’ dominance, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals’ resurgence, Bill Belichick’s future, and the NLDS matchups

By Raheem Palmer and Joe House

Chaos in Manchester on a Box Office WSL Weekend

Flo, Kate and Jessy dig deep into the controversial referee decision at Manchester City–Chelsea and Friday night’s clash between Manchester United and Arsenal

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

The NFC’s Top-Tier Teams Look Unstoppable. But They All Have Their Weaknesses.

The San Francisco 49ers, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Detroit Lions, and yes, even the Dallas Cowboys have separated themselves from the rest of the conference. But they all have flaws that could be exploitable come playoff time—especially by one another.

By Steven Ruiz
New York Jets v Denver Broncos
Play

Eagles Stay Undefeated, Jets Get Revenge for Hackett, Patriots Fall Even Further, and Bears-Vikings Preview

Plus, where do the Giants go from here with so many injuries?

By Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, and 3 more

Giroud in Goal! Arsenal Beat Man City, and Spurs Go to Top of the Premier League.

Musa and Ryan round up the latest in Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga and the Premier League

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

‘Loki’ Season 2, Episode 1 Deep Dive

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson