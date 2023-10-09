 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giroud in Goal! Arsenal Beat Man City, and Spurs Go to Top of the Premier League.

Musa and Ryan round up the latest in Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga and the Premier League

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Manchester United v Brentford FC - Premier League Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan begin with a roundup of some stuff in Europe before turning to the Premier League. First up, Olivier Giroud went in goal for Milan, and we did not make this up (02:04). Napoli lose at home to Fiorentina, and more in Serie A. In La Liga, whilst in the Bundesliga, Dortmund made sure Union’s run of defeats was extended (07:58). Bellingham continues to normalise the unreal in La Liga, while Barcelona salvaged a late draw against Granada (11:45). Then, it’s to the Premier League (20:22) to discuss Arsenal’s win over Manchester City, Spurs going to the top, Scott McTominay’s match-winning brace and more.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

