Giroud in Goal! Arsenal Beat Man City, and Spurs Go to Top of the Premier League.

Musa and Ryan begin with a roundup of some stuff in Europe before turning to the Premier League. First up, Olivier Giroud went in goal for Milan, and we did not make this up (02:04). Napoli lose at home to Fiorentina, and more in Serie A. In La Liga, whilst in the Bundesliga, Dortmund made sure Union’s run of defeats was extended (07:58). Bellingham continues to normalise the unreal in La Liga, while Barcelona salvaged a late draw against Granada (11:45). Then, it’s to the Premier League (20:22) to discuss Arsenal’s win over Manchester City, Spurs going to the top, Scott McTominay’s match-winning brace and more.
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
