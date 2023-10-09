So You Wanna Be … a Hunter? With Steven Rinella.

It’s a meaty episode as Dave talks about the three things he looks for in a steak house before being joined by hunter, conservationist, and MeatEater founder Steven Rinella.

Steven and Dave discuss a variety of topics, including meat consumption, demystifying the meaning of “gamy” when it comes to the taste of wild meats, and Steven’s aversion to store-bought meats.

The two also talk about their hunting and fishing adventures and then get into the ethics of hunting and the public perception of the hobby, as well as some tips for beginning hunters.

Host: Dave Chang

Guest: Steven Rinella

Producers: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, and Euno Lee

