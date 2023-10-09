 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

So You Wanna Be … a Hunter? With Steven Rinella.

It’s a meaty episode as Dave talks about the three things he looks for in a steak house before being joined by hunter, conservationist, and MeatEater founder Steven Rinella

By Dave Chang

It’s a meaty episode as Dave talks about the three things he looks for in a steak house before being joined by hunter, conservationist, and MeatEater founder Steven Rinella.

Steven and Dave discuss a variety of topics, including meat consumption, demystifying the meaning of “gamy” when it comes to the taste of wild meats, and Steven’s aversion to store-bought meats.

The two also talk about their hunting and fishing adventures and then get into the ethics of hunting and the public perception of the hobby, as well as some tips for beginning hunters.

Host: Dave Chang
Guest: Steven Rinella
Producers: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, and Euno Lee

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

