NFL Week 5 Recap: 49ers Are the Best Team in the League, Joe Burrow Shows Signs of Life, and Are the Patriots at Rock Bottom?



The guys recap Week 5, starting with the 49ers eviscerating the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Then, they check in on the Giants, Patriots, and Broncos, who are nearing rock bottom. They also talk about the teams that have climbed out of rock bottom, like the Bears and Bengals, as well as some other exciting offenses and players around the league. Then, they add a new player to the Fantasy Burn Book.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz and Danny Kelly

Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders

Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

