“Ghost of Kickin’ It Past”



The Full Go returns as Jason starts the pod by surveying the NFL landscape. He quickly recaps the Sunday Night Football game before delving into how the Bears match up with the rest of the NFC North. Then, Jason welcomes former Chicago Bulls forward Carlos Boozer to talk about being recruited by Coach K, witnessing the ascent of a young Derrick Rose, and his new memoir, Every Shot Counts. After that, rap’s resident lover boy, Drake, released his new album, For All the Dogs, and the guys give their initial thoughts on the project. It’s almost time for regular-season basketball! Jason dissects the Bulls’ first preseason game. He gives his thoughts on Billy Donovan’s rotations, and whether he believes Coby White will be Chicago’s starting point guard. To wrap the pod, Jason talks about his experience at a Dave Chappelle show, and how it caused him to reflect on his own career.

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Carlos Boozer

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify