Eagles Stay Undefeated, Jets Get Revenge for Hackett, Patriots Fall Even Further, and Bears-Vikings Preview

Sheil and Ben react to the Eagles’ biggest win of the season that continues their undefeated streak. JJ discusses how the Jets won a revenge game for Nathaniel Hackett against Denver and what’s next for the injury-plagued Giants. Then, Brian Barrett and James White break down the Patriots’ loss against the Saints, and Jason Goff previews Bears-Vikings after Chicago’s blowout win on TNF.
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, John Jastremski, Brian Barrett, and Jason Goff
Guest: James White
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Steve Ceruti, Kyle Williams, Cliff Augustin, Jamie McClellan, and Tucker Tashjian
