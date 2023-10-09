 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eagles Stay Undefeated, Jets Get Revenge for Hackett, Patriots Fall Even Further, and Bears-Vikings Preview

Plus, where do the Giants go from here with so many injuries?

By Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, John Jastremski, Brian Barrett, and Jason Goff

Sheil and Ben react to the Eagles’ biggest win of the season that continues their undefeated streak. JJ discusses how the Jets won a revenge game for Nathaniel Hackett against Denver and what’s next for the injury-plagued Giants. Then, Brian Barrett and James White break down the Patriots’ loss against the Saints, and Jason Goff previews Bears-Vikings after Chicago’s blowout win on TNF.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, John Jastremski, Brian Barrett, and Jason Goff
Guest: James White
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Steve Ceruti, Kyle Williams, Cliff Augustin, Jamie McClellan, and Tucker Tashjian

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Thru The Ringer

The Latest

Giroud in Goal! Arsenal Beat Man City, and Spurs Go to Top of the Premier League.

Musa and Ryan round up the latest in Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga and the Premier League

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

‘Loki’ Season 2, Episode 1 Deep Dive

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
The ribeye for two with side dishes served at Perry Lang’s, a new contemporary steakhouse in Yountville, Calif., on Thursday, February 13, 2020
Play

So You Wanna Be … a Hunter? With Steven Rinella.

It’s a meaty episode as Dave talks about the three things he looks for in a steak house before being joined by hunter, conservationist, and MeatEater founder Steven Rinella

By Dave Chang

Prostate Cancer Awareness, Plus Talkin’ Sports With Brian Custer

Bakari and Brian discuss the impact of the latest massive NBA trades, surprising NFL teams at the quarter-season mark, and the Heisman Trophy race

By Bakari Sellers

NFL Week 5 Recap: 49ers Are the Best Team in the League, Joe Burrow Shows Signs of Life, and Are the Patriots at Rock Bottom?

The guys recap Week 5, starting with the 49ers eviscerating the Cowboys on ‘Sunday Night Football’

By Danny Heifetz and Danny Kelly

Week 5 Recap: Another Impressive Niners Performance, the Bengals Bounce Back, and the Jaguars Go 2-0 in London 

Nora and Steven also cover their Week 5 winners and losers and talk about the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, New England Patriots, and more

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz