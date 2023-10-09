‘Love Is Blind’ Episodes 8-9 Recap



Juliet Litman and Callie Curry pick up on all things Love Is Blind at the post-vacation party (0:00), where they do a deeper dive on Uche’s behavior toward Miriam (2:00) and how the public is reacting to the villains this season (8:30). Next, they try to understand the Stacy-Johnie-Izzy feud (16:00). Later on, as money continues to be a problem for Stacy and Izzy, the two discuss if Stacy’s expectations for the relationship are unreasonable (22:40).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Producer: Devon Renaldo

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

