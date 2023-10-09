 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Love Is Blind’ Episodes 8-9 Recap

Juliet and Callie discuss the villains this season and break down the Stacy-Johnie-Izzy feud

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Juliet Litman and Callie Curry pick up on all things Love Is Blind at the post-vacation party (0:00), where they do a deeper dive on Uche’s behavior toward Miriam (2:00) and how the public is reacting to the villains this season (8:30). Next, they try to understand the Stacy-Johnie-Izzy feud (16:00). Later on, as money continues to be a problem for Stacy and Izzy, the two discuss if Stacy’s expectations for the relationship are unreasonable (22:40).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Devon Renaldo
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

