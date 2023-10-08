It Keeps Getting Worse for the Pats With James White. Plus, First Looks at the Revamped C’s.

Brian chats with three-time Super Bowl champ James White about another terrible Pats loss, their hopeless offense, and how the team can possibly right the ship moving forward (0:30). Then, Brian offers up some more thoughts about Mac Jones’s and Bill Belichick’s futures with the team and takes a couple listener calls (37:15). He ends by recapping the Celtics’ first preseason game, including an impressive debut by Kristaps Porzingis (58:55).
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: James White
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
