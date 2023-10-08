 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

It Keeps Getting Worse for the Pats With James White. Plus, First Looks at the Revamped C’s.

Brian and James chat about what the Patriots can possibly do to improve before Brian recaps the Celtics’ first preseason game

By Brian Barrett
NFL: OCT 08 Saints at Patriots Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Brian chats with three-time Super Bowl champ James White about another terrible Pats loss, their hopeless offense, and how the team can possibly right the ship moving forward (0:30). Then, Brian offers up some more thoughts about Mac Jones’s and Bill Belichick’s futures with the team and takes a couple listener calls (37:15). He ends by recapping the Celtics’ first preseason game, including an impressive debut by Kristaps Porzingis (58:55).

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: James White
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

Results of Qatar Grand Prix

Meg and Spanners react to Sunday’s chaotic race, including the power shift between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

By Megan Schuster

Jets Win for Hackett, Daniel Jones Injured in Giants Loss, and Maria Marino on the WNBA Finals

Plus, JJ breaks down the Giants’ struggles and does some trivia

By John Jastremski

Instant Reaction to Arsenal’s Win Over Manchester City

Ian and Ryan sit down to recap Arsenal’s first win over Man City since 2015

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn

Texas Heartbreak, Forever

Texas-Oklahoma isn’t just a stubborn holdout in college football’s age of change. It’s also a symptom of it. See you next year at the State Fair of Texas. Except both teams will be in the SEC.

By Bryan Curtis
Play

‘Loki’ Season 2, Episode 1 Easter Eggs

Jessica is here to break down all of the Easter eggs and theories from the first episode of the new season!

By Jessica Clemons

Dave Weigel on Semafor, Politics, and More

Larry and journalist Dave Weigel examine the power of Donald Trump’s cult of personality and all the ways it’s shaping the modern GOP

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air