Ian is joined by Ryan Hunn to record straight after Arsenal’s first win over Manchester City since December 2015 (00:30). They talk about being in the Emirates Stadium for the game, some key performances from both teams, and what this could mean for Arsenal’s season going forward.

Host: Ian Wright

Guest: Ryan Hunn

Producers: Ryan Hunn, Roscoe Bowman, and Jonathan Fisher

