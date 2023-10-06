 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Manchester United’s Poor Form Continues, Fantasy Replays, and England Squad Reaction

Ian, Flo, and Musa talk through Manchester United’s defeat to Galatasaray, which historic fixtures they would like to see replayed, and Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad

By Ian Wright, Flo Lloyd-Hughes, and Musa Okwonga
Manchester United v Galatasaray - UEFA Champions League Photo by Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images


Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Musa Okwonga to chat about the issues around Manchester United’s poor start to the season (00:00) and whether this run shows any signs of stopping, following the home defeat to Galatasaray. Then, after Jürgen Klopp’s remarks about replaying last week’s fixture against Spurs, they chat about which historic fixtures they would like to see be replayed and why (00:00), before finishing off with some discussion about Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad (00:00).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Musa Okwonga and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Producers: Ryan Hunn, Roscoe Bowman, and Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Wrighty's House

The Latest

Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders
Play

NFL Week 5, Best Bets for the Weekend, and Travon Free Joins

Cousin Sal recaps the Chicago Bears–Washington Commanders matchup and gives his best bets for the rest of the Week 5 NFL slate

By Cousin Sal Iacono

The 2023 MLB Division Series Entrance Survey

Who will win the World Series? What is the most exciting story line of the playoffs? Which players are most important to their team’s success? Our staff weighs in on those questions and more.

By The Ringer Staff
Manchester City v Arsenal - The FA Community Shield
Play

How Arsenal Vs. Man City Affects the Whole Premier League Season

James, Reuben Pinder and James Waine discuss all things Arsenal and Manchester City and where both teams currently stand in the Premier League

By James Lawrence Allcott

Where Does Ron Rivera Rank Among Washington Head Coaches? Plus, Bet the House, Betting Buddies, and More!

Sharp and House discuss the advantage the Jacksonville Jaguars have by staying in England, share the Pittsburgh Steelers’ magic number to win against the Baltimore Ravens, and try to handicap the Rams despite Matthew Stafford’s injury

By Warren Sharp and Joe House

NFL Week 5 Picks, Props, and Predictions!

The Chicago Bears finally snapped their 14-game losing streak, and which team has more pressure this week: the San Francisco 49ers or the Dallas Cowboys?

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

“Pass to DJ More”

Jason recaps the Chicago Bears’ win over the Washington Commanders and talks about Matt Eberflus’s job security

By Jason Goff