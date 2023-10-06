Manchester United’s Poor Form Continues, Fantasy Replays, and England Squad Reaction



Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Musa Okwonga to chat about the issues around Manchester United’s poor start to the season (00:00) and whether this run shows any signs of stopping, following the home defeat to Galatasaray. Then, after Jürgen Klopp’s remarks about replaying last week’s fixture against Spurs, they chat about which historic fixtures they would like to see be replayed and why (00:00), before finishing off with some discussion about Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad (00:00).

Host: Ian Wright

Guests: Musa Okwonga and Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Producers: Ryan Hunn, Roscoe Bowman, and Jonathan Fisher

