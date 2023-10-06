 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where Does Ron Rivera Rank Among Washington Head Coaches? Plus, Bet the House, Betting Buddies, and More!

Sharp and House discuss the advantage the Jacksonville Jaguars have by staying in England, share the Pittsburgh Steelers’ magic number to win against the Baltimore Ravens, and try to handicap the Rams despite Matthew Stafford’s injury

By Warren Sharp and Joe House
Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


Sharp and House begin by sharing their rapid reactions to TNF, and House discusses what needs to change in Washington (1:00). Then, they discuss the advantage the Jaguars have by staying in England (9:00), share Pittsburgh’s magic number to win against the Ravens (18:00), and try to handicap the Rams despite Matthew Stafford’s injury (27:00). Next, they reveal how they would bet Week 5’s marquee matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers (43:00), and finally close the show by reviewing some listener-submitted Betting Buddy bets (59:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

