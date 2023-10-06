 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“Pass to DJ More”

Jason recaps the Chicago Bears’ win over the Washington Commanders and talks about Matt Eberflus’s job security

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason starts the pod by recapping the Bears’ 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders, which snapped Chicago’s 14-game losing streak (1:13:). He then dives into what this means for the organization and for Justin Fields going forward (16:45). After that, Jason talks about Matt Eberflus’s job security. Is Eberflus right for the job? He also tells Bears fans why Jim Harbaugh won’t be the head coach of the Bears because of his interactions with Kevin Warren (32:26). To wrap the pod, Jason and the fellas discuss the anticipation for Drake’s new album (49:39).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

