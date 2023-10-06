“Pass to DJ More”



The Full Go returns as Jason starts the pod by recapping the Bears’ 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders, which snapped Chicago’s 14-game losing streak (1:13:). He then dives into what this means for the organization and for Justin Fields going forward (16:45). After that, Jason talks about Matt Eberflus’s job security. Is Eberflus right for the job? He also tells Bears fans why Jim Harbaugh won’t be the head coach of the Bears because of his interactions with Kevin Warren (32:26). To wrap the pod, Jason and the fellas discuss the anticipation for Drake’s new album (49:39).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

