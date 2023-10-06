 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The History of Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Alicia Keys’s Tea Brand, and Tasting Pringles and Caviar

Plus, Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail!

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Pringles x The Caviar Co.


This week, Juliet and Jacoby discuss the history of the pumpkin spice latte, share their thoughts on crab boils, and remark on secret McDonald’s menu items. For this week’s Taste Test, they try Pringles with caviar from Caviar Co. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

