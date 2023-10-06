 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rock-Bottom Patriots, Framing Steelers OC Matt Canada, and Is It Time to Trade for Kyle Pitts?!

Plus, previewing the 49ers-Cowboys game and giving some sneaky additions for your fantasy team

By Tate Frazier, Nora Princiotti, and Danny Heifetz

Tate Frazier hosts Nora Princiotti to break down the NFL Week 5 Power Rankings, discuss how the Eagles are being disrespected, debate if the Patriots hit rock bottom, and preview the big matchup between the 49ers and Cowboys. Then, Nora talks about whether Aaron Rodgers will return this season and if someone is trying to frame Steelers OC Matt Canada! Plus, Danny Heifetz joins to give some sneaky additions for your fantasy team this weekend and discuss whether it’s time to trade for the NFL’s biggest thirst trap in Kyle Pitts, whether to buy or sell Giants fantasy players, and much more.

Host: Tate Frazier
Guests: Nora Princiotti and Danny Heifetz
Producers: Tucker Tashjian and Jack Sanders

