NFL Week 5 Preview and MLB Wild-Card Recap. Plus, a Market Update and Game With Chris McGill.

Mike and Jesse start by discussing the TacoFractor prize announcement (7:40). Then, they recap the MLB wild-card round (14:43) and preview the week ahead in the NFL (16:53). Later, Chris McGill from Card Ladder joins the show for a market update and to play a game involving card prices of NFL MVP candidates (25:59). Finally, they answer some of your mailbag questions (52:19).
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Chris McGill
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts