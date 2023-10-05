 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 5 Preview and MLB Wild-Card Recap. Plus, a Market Update and Game With Chris McGill.

Mike and Jesse also talk about the TacoFractor prize announcement

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Mike and Jesse start by discussing the TacoFractor prize announcement (7:40). Then, they recap the MLB wild-card round (14:43) and preview the week ahead in the NFL (16:53). Later, Chris McGill from Card Ladder joins the show for a market update and to play a game involving card prices of NFL MVP candidates (25:59). Finally, they answer some of your mailbag questions (52:19).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Chris McGill
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

