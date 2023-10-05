Pats-Saints Preview With Nick Underhill. Plus, Five Celtics Takes.



Brian begins with his Starting Five Celtics takes, including Jaylen Brown’s defense this year and Joe Mazzulla’s new offensive philosophy (0:40). Then, Brian chats with NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill about the upcoming Pats-Saints game, Derek Carr’s disappointing season, the Pats’ banged-up secondary, the Saints’ fierce defense, and more (44:00). Then, Brian ends with some loose Pats thoughts, before Brian and Jamie respond to a call and give out their game predictions (1:07:45).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Nick Underhill

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify