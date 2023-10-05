Henri Lansbury: The Unique Career Path After Retirement

On the Fozcast this week we have former Premier League player and a Luton championship playoff winner, Henri Lansbury! Henri was a youth superstar at the mighty Arsenal. Henri had multiple loan moves, including promotions to the Premier League with Norwich in 2010-11 AND West Ham in the 2011-12 season. Lansbury eventually left Arsenal in 2012 when he signed for Nottingham Forest, which to refers to as his “second home.” Henri discovered a surprising new passion in grass cutting and managing lawns that he tells us all about.

We also talked about…

- The time Arsene Wenger went mad after Henri clattered Thierry Henry in training

- The yoga pro within the England camp

- The art of being a promotion specialist

- Just how much injuries take their toll on your body

We hope you enjoy the podcast! #upthefozcast

Subscribe: Spotify