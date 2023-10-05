 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Henri Lansbury: The Unique Career Path After Retirement

Former Premier League player and Luton championship playoff winner Henri Lansbury joins to talk his career and retirement

By Ben Foster

On the Fozcast this week we have former Premier League player and a Luton championship playoff winner, Henri Lansbury! Henri was a youth superstar at the mighty Arsenal. Henri had multiple loan moves, including promotions to the Premier League with Norwich in 2010-11 AND West Ham in the 2011-12 season. Lansbury eventually left Arsenal in 2012 when he signed for Nottingham Forest, which to refers to as his “second home.” Henri discovered a surprising new passion in grass cutting and managing lawns that he tells us all about.

We also talked about…

- The time Arsene Wenger went mad after Henri clattered Thierry Henry in training

- The yoga pro within the England camp

- The art of being a promotion specialist

- Just how much injuries take their toll on your body

We hope you enjoy the podcast! #upthefozcast

Subscribe: Spotify

