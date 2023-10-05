 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Champions League Twists, Turns, and a Lotta Goals

Musa and Ryan cover Union’s defeat to Braga, more Bellingham brilliance as Real Madrid won at Napoli, struggles for Arsenal and Manchester United, and more

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
1. FC Union Berlin v SC Braga: Group C - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan do their best to round up this week’s extremely entertaining Champions League match day 2. They begin with Tuesday’s games (04:44), where Union suffered another late defeat, this time to Braga, more Bellingham brilliance as Real Madrid won at Napoli, struggles for Arsenal and Manchester United, and more. Then, it’s on to Wednesday’s games, where Newcastle hammered PSG (29:36) and there were wins for Manchester City, Atleti, and lots more.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Stadio: A Football Podcast

The Latest

Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Play

Henri Lansbury: The Unique Career Path After Retirement

Former Premier League player and Luton championship playoff winner Henri Lansbury joins to talk his career and retirement

By Ben Foster

Weekend WSL Preview and Gilly Flaherty’s Favorite Cheese

Flo, Gilly and Jessy preview two big clashes in the WSL—Manchester United–Arsenal and Manchester City–Chelsea

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes
2023-24 Boston Celtics Media Day
Play

Are the Bucks or Celtics Better Suited to Win the East? Plus, 49ers-Cowboys Preview, Week 5 Best Bets, and More!

The East Coast Bias Boys also preview preview this week’s NFL London game between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars

By John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer, and 1 more

‘Survivor’ Season 45, Episode 2 

Tyson and Riley are joined by Zach Wurtenberger from Season 42 to recap ‘Survivor’ Season 45, Episode 2

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

Preseason Power Rankings, Part 1 

Justin, Rob, and Wos deliver Part 1 of their annual preseason power rankings, starting with the bottom 10 teams in the league

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

The Best Acting Performance by a Real-Life Musician

Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best performance by a real-life musician: Lady Gaga in ‘A Star Is Born,’ Frank Sinatra in ‘From Here to Eternity,’ Will Smith in ‘Men in Black,’ or Dolly Parton in ‘9 to 5’

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more