Champions League Twists, Turns, and a Lotta Goals

Musa and Ryan do their best to round up this week’s extremely entertaining Champions League match day 2. They begin with Tuesday’s games (04:44), where Union suffered another late defeat, this time to Braga, more Bellingham brilliance as Real Madrid won at Napoli, struggles for Arsenal and Manchester United, and more. Then, it’s on to Wednesday’s games, where Newcastle hammered PSG (29:36) and there were wins for Manchester City, Atleti, and lots more.
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
