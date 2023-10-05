The Afghan Whigs With Chris Ryan



This week Chris Ryan joins us to discuss the first Sub Pop band east of the Mississippi, the Afghan Whigs. Afghan Whigs is a band that has always been exactly themselves, fronted by an iconoclast who approaches putting together albums like he’s making a movie. A dark, f-cked-up movie. From their Cincinnati roots to leaving a crater in Memphis partying with Primal Scream, to their breakup, re-formation, and excellent latest album, we track the story of the Afghan Whigs to unpack what makes this singular band work.

Follow Chris Ryan on Twitter @ChrisRyan77

Listen to songs we detail in the episode HERE.

Host: Yasi Salek

Guest: Chris Ryan

Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon

Audio Editor: Adrian Bridges

Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles

Theme Song: Bethany Cosentino

