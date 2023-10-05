What the Hell Just Happened to Kevin McCarthy?



Following the historic ousting of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Tara sits down with fellow Puck writer Abby Livingston to examine the chain reaction that led to this monumental decision in the House, theorize what could have kept McCarthy in office, and discuss what exactly happens next. Plus, Tara and producer Conor discuss a recent poll showing Nikki Haley pulling well ahead of Ron DeSantis in New Hampshire.

Host: Tara Palmeri

Guest: Abby Livingston

Producers: Devon Manze and Conor Nevins

