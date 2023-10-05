 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What the Hell Just Happened to Kevin McCarthy?

Puck’s Abby Livingston joins the show to figure out what led to a monumental decision

By Tara Palmeri
Following the historic ousting of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Tara sits down with fellow Puck writer Abby Livingston to examine the chain reaction that led to this monumental decision in the House, theorize what could have kept McCarthy in office, and discuss what exactly happens next. Plus, Tara and producer Conor discuss a recent poll showing Nikki Haley pulling well ahead of Ron DeSantis in New Hampshire.

For more of Tara’s reporting, please sign up for her newsletter The Best & The Brightest at puck.news/tarapalmeri and use the discount code TARA20

Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Abby Livingston
Producers: Devon Manze and Conor Nevins

