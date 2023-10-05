 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Loki’ Season 2, Episode 1 Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys give their thoughts on the new episode of the Marvel series and the brand-new characters sharing the screen with our mischievous hero

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
The timelines have converged, and it is time for the highly anticipated second season of Loki (06:18). The Midnight Boys take you down the rabbit hole into their instant reactions to the latest MCU event as well as give their thoughts on the brand-new characters sharing the screen with our mischievous hero (35:44).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

