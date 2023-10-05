‘Loki’ Season 2, Episode 1 Instant Reactions



The timelines have converged, and it is time for the highly anticipated second season of Loki (06:18). The Midnight Boys take you down the rabbit hole into their instant reactions to the latest MCU event as well as give their thoughts on the brand-new characters sharing the screen with our mischievous hero (35:44).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

