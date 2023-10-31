 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Has “Something Going,” Plus WWE Crown Jewel Preview

Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip are back this week in full force on this spooky edition of ‘Cheap Heat’!

By Peter Rosenberg
WWE.com


Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip are back this week in full force on this spooky edition of Cheap Heat! They discuss the following:

  • The wrestling is a great sign on Monday Night Raw (5:29)
  • SGG shares a wrestling fan interaction story (7:35)
  • How Friday Night SmackDown felt like “something going on” (10:59)
  • WWE Crown Jewel preview (13:13)
  • MJF vs. Omega recap (21:35)
  • Then they respond to some of the mailbag questions (31:38)

To bid on the Cheap Heat anniversary auction, visit this link. Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @RingerWrestling. We are also on Instagram and Threads.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, and Bryan Diperstein
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Cheap Heat

The Latest

Two Israel-Palestine Historians Explain: How Did We Get Here? And What Happens Next?

Two historians share their thoughts on Israel’s military response, the future of the Israel-Hamas conflict, and the "missing moderate middle" on both sides

By Derek Thompson

How James Harden Affects the NBA Markets and Tuesday Picks

The Action Network’s Matt Moore joins to discuss how the James Harden trade helps Tyrese Maxey and what it does for the Los Angeles Clippers’ win totals

By Raheem Palmer

Sixers Finally Trade James Harden to the Clippers

Sheil and Chris Ryan react to the trade and discuss how this will affect the Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Daryl Morey’s job status

By Sheil Kapadia and Chris Ryan

What’s the Sixers’ Next Move After Trading James Harden?

Philadelphia has all the pieces to make another big trade, but that doesn’t mean it’ll add a third star before the trade deadline

By Michael Pina

James Harden Trade Reaction, Plus Second Impressions From the NBA Season So Far

Verno and KOC react to the Philadelphia 76ers sending James Harden to the Clippers for a handful of expiring contracts and picks

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Who Won the Harden-to-Clippers Trade, Weird Court Designs, and Resetting Expectations With Austin Reaves

The guys also give their thoughts on the Pistons’ start, the Suns continuing to "load manage" their roster, and the new partnership between the NBA and Kim Kardashian

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi