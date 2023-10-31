‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Has “Something Going,” Plus WWE Crown Jewel Preview



Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip are back this week in full force on this spooky edition of Cheap Heat! They discuss the following:

The wrestling is a great sign on Monday Night Raw (5:29)

SGG shares a wrestling fan interaction story (7:35)

How Friday Night SmackDown felt like “something going on” (10:59)

WWE Crown Jewel preview (13:13)

MJF vs. Omega recap (21:35)

Then they respond to some of the mailbag questions (31:38)

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, and Bryan Diperstein

Producer: Brian H. Waters

