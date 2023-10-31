 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

James Harden Trade Reaction, Plus Second Impressions From the NBA Season So Far

Verno and KOC react to the Philadelphia 76ers sending James Harden to the Clippers for a handful of expiring contracts and picks

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Portland Trail Blazers v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images


After requesting a trade in June, James Harden finally got his wish, and Verno and KOC react to the 76ers sending him to the Clippers for a handful of expiring contracts and picks (02:30). The guys take a look at the trade from the Clippers’ perspective and discuss the huge risk they are taking by bringing in Harden (20:17). Also, the guys discuss the improved Sixers offense under Nick Nurse (34:27), as well as the terrible start for the winless Grizzlies and the ongoing struggles for the Lakers (40:26).

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com! Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Mismatch

The Latest

Two Israel-Palestine Historians Explain: How Did We Get Here? And What Happens Next?

Two historians share their thoughts on Israel’s military response, the future of the Israel-Hamas conflict, and the "missing moderate middle" on both sides

By Derek Thompson

‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Has “Something Going,” Plus WWE Crown Jewel Preview 

Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip are back this week in full force on this spooky edition of ‘Cheap Heat’!

By Peter Rosenberg

How James Harden Affects the NBA Markets and Tuesday Picks

The Action Network’s Matt Moore joins to discuss how the James Harden trade helps Tyrese Maxey and what it does for the Los Angeles Clippers’ win totals

By Raheem Palmer

Sixers Finally Trade James Harden to the Clippers

Sheil and Chris Ryan react to the trade and discuss how this will affect the Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Daryl Morey’s job status

By Sheil Kapadia and Chris Ryan

What’s the Sixers’ Next Move After Trading James Harden?

Philadelphia has all the pieces to make another big trade, but that doesn’t mean it’ll add a third star before the trade deadline

By Michael Pina

Who Won the Harden-to-Clippers Trade, Weird Court Designs, and Resetting Expectations With Austin Reaves

The guys also give their thoughts on the Pistons’ start, the Suns continuing to "load manage" their roster, and the new partnership between the NBA and Kim Kardashian

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi