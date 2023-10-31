James Harden Trade Reaction, Plus Second Impressions From the NBA Season So Far



After requesting a trade in June, James Harden finally got his wish, and Verno and KOC react to the 76ers sending him to the Clippers for a handful of expiring contracts and picks (02:30). The guys take a look at the trade from the Clippers’ perspective and discuss the huge risk they are taking by bringing in Harden (20:17). Also, the guys discuss the improved Sixers offense under Nick Nurse (34:27), as well as the terrible start for the winless Grizzlies and the ongoing struggles for the Lakers (40:26).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

