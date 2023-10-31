 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Manchester Derby Debrief, Ballon d’Or, and Luis Rubiales’s Ban

Ian, Carl, and Musa discuss the aftermath of the Manchester Derby, which left the red half of Manchester asking yet more questions about the current state of the club, as well as manager Erik ten Hag

By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga
Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Carl Anka and Musa Okwonga to discuss the aftermath of the Manchester Derby, which left the red half of Manchester asking yet more questions about the current state of the club, as well as manager Erik ten Hag (01:43). They then chat about last night’s Ballon d’Or ceremony (25:33), where Lionel Messi and Aitana Bonmatí took home the top prizes, before finishing up on the news that Luis Rubiales has been banned from all football activities for three years (37:40).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Carl Anka and Musa Okwonga
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

