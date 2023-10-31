Biden and Trump in a Battle for the Ages

Tara begins the pod with an update on the Democratic primary race and Mike Johnson’s first days as the new House Speaker. She’s then joined by Shelby Talcott from Semafor to discuss President Joe Biden’s age issue, how it’s contributing to his dwindling polling numbers against Trump, and what the Democratic party and his campaign team are doing to change the subject.
Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Shelby Talcott
Producers: Devon Manze and Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins
