 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Biden and Trump in a Battle for the Ages

Tara also provides an update on the Democratic primary race and Mike Johnson’s first days as the new House Speaker

By Tara Palmeri
President Biden Delivers Remarks On Artificial Intelligence


Tara begins the pod with an update on the Democratic primary race and Mike Johnson’s first days as the new House Speaker. She’s then joined by Shelby Talcott from Semafor to discuss President Joe Biden’s age issue, how it’s contributing to his dwindling polling numbers against Trump, and what the Democratic party and his campaign team are doing to change the subject.

Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Shelby Talcott
Producers: Devon Manze and Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Somebody's Gotta Win

The Latest

Rugby World Cup Wrap-Up, Awards Night and Nick Tompkins Is Reunited With His Vice Captain

The guys also look back at England’s bronze match and where to next for Borthwick and react to the new global tournament

By The Rugby Pod

S11E6: “All I Need” by Radiohead

Our season-long dissection of Radiohead’s ‘In Rainbows’ continues with its fifth track, "All I Need"

By Cole Cuchna

24 Question Party People: Jeff Rosenstock

The singer, songwriter, and composer for children’s show ‘Craig of the Creek’ stops by the show to talk about his new record, ‘HELLMODE,’ and much more

By Yasi Salek

Lions and Raiders Going in Opposite Directions, It Might Be Time to Worry About the Chiefs, and More Big Takeaways from Week 8

Ben and Sheil discuss the Lions’ tough win over the Raiders, the potency of Patrick Mahomes’s current supporting cast, Matthew Stafford’s thumb injury, concerns about Desmond Ridder and the Falcons, and so much more.

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

‘The Wedding Scammer,’ Episode 3: The Fake Name Game

In the third episode of The Ringer’s true crime podcast, Michael Esposito has arrived in the Bay Area—but with a new name

By Justin Sayles

Did ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Just Save Movies? Plus: The Emily Blunt Movie Star Playbook.

Sean and Amanda discuss the surprising box office performance of ‘FNaF’ and review the new drama ‘Pain Hustlers’

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins