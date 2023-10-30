 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Purdy is Dead, Long Live Levis! Plus, Ken “King of Collectibles” Goldin Joins the Show.

It was a strange weekend for quarterbacks

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start the pod by discussing the bizarre week of QB play, including Will Levis’s impressive debut and Brock Purdy’s continued struggles (00:43). Then, they discuss the return of investment between football and baseball (15:29). After, Ken Goldin, host of Netflix’s King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, joins the show to discuss the rise of Type 1 photographs and celebrities who are really into card collecting (29:17). After, they discuss new releases and answer your mailbag questions (50:55).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Ken Goldin
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In Sports Cards Nonsense

The Latest

The Death of Matthew Perry, ‘The Woman in Me,’ and the Dark Side of Bravo 

In a somber episode, Juliet and Amanda remember the ‘Friends’ star, take a close look at Britney Spears’s memoir, and discuss the recent Vanity Fair article about ‘Real Housewives’

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

Strange Times at The Messenger, and Weekend Audio. Plus, McKay Coppins on Mitt Romney.

Bryan and David talk with reporter and author McKay Coppins about his new book and what it was like working with Mitt Romney

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

How Screwed Is the 2024 Movie Calendar?

Matt and Lucas Shaw break down how the strikes have impacted movie release dates and discuss how the 2024 box office might be similar to the pandemic box office

By Matthew Belloni

‘Alan Wake 2’ and ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Reactions

Ben and Jess discuss the survivor-horror game sequel and dive into ‘FNaF,’ one of Jess’s favorite franchises!

By Ben Lindbergh and Jessica Clemons

‘Loki’ S2E4 and the New John le Carré Documentary, ‘The Pigeon Tunnel’

Chris and Andy also discuss which horror movies they did and didn’t watch this past weekend

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

LA Knight Shows Up BIG on Smackdown! Plus NXT’s Mr. Stone Joins the Show.

Mr. Stone talks with Kaz about getting back in the ring, why Bron Breakker shouldn’t underestimate him, and much more!

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide