Purdy is Dead, Long Live Levis! Plus, Ken “King of Collectibles” Goldin Joins the Show.

Mike and Jesse start the pod by discussing the bizarre week of QB play, including Will Levis’s impressive debut and Brock Purdy’s continued struggles (00:43). Then, they discuss the return of investment between football and baseball (15:29). After, Ken Goldin, host of Netflix’s King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, joins the show to discuss the rise of Type 1 photographs and celebrities who are really into card collecting (29:17). After, they discuss new releases and answer your mailbag questions (50:55).
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Ken Goldin
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts