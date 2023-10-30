Angry Ginge and Goldbridge Go Mad on the Manchester Derby

We have a new guest on the Football Fill-In this week! This time it’s Angry Ginge and he gives us his thoughts from inside Old Trafford and that crucial penalty decision…

The boys talk about the rest of the fixtures throughout the week, including Everton winning away and that possible 12-point deduction looming over Sean Dyche’s team, Eddie Nketiah’s first PL hat-trick and Bournemouth getting their first win in the Premier League this season.

We also had…

The World Famous Football Fill-In Quiz

