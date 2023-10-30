El Clásico and the Manchester Derby

Musa and Ryan begin with Real Madrid’s come-from-behind win over Barcelona in El Clásico, thanks to two more goals from Jude Bellingham (2:12), before rounding up some results in La Liga, Ligue 1, the Bundesliga, and Serie A (20:49). They then head to the Premier League, focusing on Manchester City’s derby win over United (29:12)—which raised more questions about United’s direction—before wrapping up the rest of the weekend’s games (50:42).
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
