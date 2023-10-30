How Concerned Should We Be About San Francisco? Plus, Raiders-Lions Preview and World Series Game 3 Bets.

The East Coast Bias boys start the show by questioning whether this 49ers team is suited for a deep playoff run (1:00) and laying out the case for a 20-1 Jaguars Super Bowl ticket (7:00). Then, they explain why all of them will be on the Lions for Monday Night Football (15:00) and take a look at some early Week 9 lines (20:00). Finally, they close the show with their favorite World Series Game 3 (30:00) and Monday night NBA bets (31:00).
Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producers: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
