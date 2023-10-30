 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bears Fall to Chargers, Jets Win MetLife Bowl, Eagles Beat Commanders, and Patriots Lose to Dolphins

Jason Goff reacts to the Chicago Bears’ fall to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, and JJ breaks down how the Jets beat the Giants in the Metlife Bowl

By Jason Goff, John Jastremski, Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, and Brian Barrett

Jason Goff reacts to the Bears falling to Justin Herbert and the Chargers in prime time, and JJ breaks down how the Jets beat the Giants in the Metlife Bowl before NY’s fan-splain segment. Plus, Brian Barrett and James White’s takeaways from the Patriots’ loss to the Dolphins, and much more.

Hosts: Jason Goff, John Jastremski, Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, and Brian Barrett
Guest: James White
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Steve Ceruti, Kyle Williams, Cliff Augustin, Jamie McClellan, and Tucker Tashjian

