The Changing Landscape of Dining and Eating, NBA Players Analogized to Chefs, and Top Five Spanish Tourist-Trap Foods

It’s a DCS After Dark (kind of) as Dave weighs in on the current state of the restaurant industry and the way people think about eating versus dining—and why people might want to take a moment to meditate on what the difference between the two concepts means to them.

Three Things sees Dave drop some wisdom for young cooks and aspiring chefs in the form of three (OK, four) things cooks should be practicing. Slice gets into a very relatable (and equally awkward) conundrum: What do you do when someone cooks something for you and it’s just not that tasty? Dave recounts a story about a cupcake from his grade school days that threw him into that position and the lengths he went to to preserve a new classmate’s feelings.

Dave is asked by Euno about who, if anyone, could be the “Victor Wembanyama of chefs.” After declaring that there is no genius among chefs (and explaining his rationale), Davestradamus turns the conversation to comparing NBA players to chefs.

Finally, Dave answers an Ask Dave about Spain’s biggest tourist-trap foods, in addition to the Spanish foods he wishes he could eat right now.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guest: Euno Lee

Producers: Victoria Valencia and Euno Lee

