Week 8 Recap: WE’RE LEVIS-TATING, Bengals Bounce Back, QB Injuries, and A.J. Brown

The guys also talk about Will Levis’s electric debut and the dominance of Tyreek Hill

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Atlanta Falcons v Tennessee Titans


The guys recap Week 8, starting with all the QB injuries that happened, including Kirk Cousins’s Achilles injury. They also talk about Will Levis’s electric debut, the Bengals’ big win against the 49ers, and the dominance of Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

