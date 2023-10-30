Small-Town Goofy Talk



The Full Go returns as Jason breaks down the Bears’ 30-13 prime-time loss to the Chargers. He dives into the problem with Bears fans wanting to give the backup quarterback reps. He also discusses his issues with the broadcast, and why it was a disservice to those watching (1:14). After talking about Bears-Chargers, Jason discusses the Bulls’ recent games against the Pistons and Raptors, and their whole litany of issues, including how watching Bulls basketball made him think of an idea. He tries to figure out who is to blame for the Bulls’ meager start to the season. Is it time to panic after their loss to the Pistons? Where do the Bulls go from here (16:46)? To wrap the pod, Jason talks about the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to the Denver Broncos, the Kirk Cousins injury, and whether Justin Fields could succeed elsewhere (40:11).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

