Eagles-Commanders Postgame Reaction: A.J. Brown Is on a Historic Run!



The Eagles now own the best record in football after defeating the Washington Commanders 38-21 on Sunday. Sheil and Ben discuss the historic run that A.J. Brown has been having this season, and how the offense has been coming together the past couple of weeks. Is there concern with the number of moving parts in the secondary? Plus, a quick preview of the Birds’ big matchup against the Cowboys next week.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

