 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eagles-Commanders Postgame Reaction: A.J. Brown Is on a Historic Run!

Sheil and Ben discuss Brown’s impressive play and preview the Eagles-Cowboys matchup next week

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
NFL: OCT 29 Eagles at Commanders Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


The Eagles now own the best record in football after defeating the Washington Commanders 38-21 on Sunday. Sheil and Ben discuss the historic run that A.J. Brown has been having this season, and how the offense has been coming together the past couple of weeks. Is there concern with the number of moving parts in the secondary? Plus, a quick preview of the Birds’ big matchup against the Cowboys next week.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer's Philly Special

The Latest

JETS WIN METLIFE BOWL 13-10

Zach Wilson and Co. eked out a win over the G-men

By John Jastremski

Mexican Grand Prix Recap

Reactions following another W for Max Verstappen

By Megan Schuster

Pats Offense Takes a Step Back, Plus Derrick White Dominates the Heat

James White joins the show to talk about Patriots-Dolphins

By Brian Barrett

Biggest Takeaways From the First Week-ish of the NBA Season

Justin, Rob, and Wos discuss what’s going wrong with the Chicago Bulls, the impressive Pistons, and much more!

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’

Nora and Nathan give their thoughts on Taylor Swift’s latest rerecorded album

By Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard

Viet Thanh Nguyen on ‘A Man of Two Faces’

Larry is joined by Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen to discuss his new memoir ‘A Man of Two Faces’

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air