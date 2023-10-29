 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pats Offense Takes a Step Back, Plus Derrick White Dominates the Heat

James White joins the show to talk about Patriots-Dolphins

By Brian Barrett
Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images


Brian chats with three-time Super Bowl champ James White about the Patriots’ loss to the Dolphins, how the defense tried to slow down the Fins’ dynamic receivers, a step backward for Mac Jones and the offense, the upcoming trade deadline, and more (0:30). Then, Brian and producer Jamie give some last thoughts on the game and talk about their best bets from the weekend (45:20). Finally, Brian recaps the Celtics’ thrilling win over the Heat on Friday night, including a stellar game from Derrick White, and briefly touches on the Bruins’ win over the Red Wings on Saturday (59:50).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: James White
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

Biggest Takeaways From the First Week-ish of the NBA Season

Justin, Rob, and Wos discuss what’s going wrong with the Chicago Bulls, the impressive Pistons, and much more!

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’

Nora and Nathan give their thoughts on Taylor Swift’s latest rerecorded album

By Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard

Viet Thanh Nguyen on ‘A Man of Two Faces’

Larry is joined by Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen to discuss his new memoir ‘A Man of Two Faces’

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
Play

Ariel Helwani REACTS to Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury

Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall discuss former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou’s stunning performance against Fury

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

Francis Ngannou Is the Baddest Man on the Planet! How Boxing’s New Cash Cow Stunned Tyson Fury and Embarrassed the UFC.

Ariel, Petesy, and Chuck discuss shocking performances from both Ngannou and Fury, how Ngannou (finally) secured a win for MMA in the boxing world, why the world is now Ngannou’s oyster, and more

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more
Play

‘Loki’ Season 2, Episode 4 Easter Eggs

Jessica breaks down the moments you might have missed in "Heart of the TVA"

By Jessica Clemons