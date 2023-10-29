Pats Offense Takes a Step Back, Plus Derrick White Dominates the Heat



Brian chats with three-time Super Bowl champ James White about the Patriots’ loss to the Dolphins, how the defense tried to slow down the Fins’ dynamic receivers, a step backward for Mac Jones and the offense, the upcoming trade deadline, and more (0:30). Then, Brian and producer Jamie give some last thoughts on the game and talk about their best bets from the weekend (45:20). Finally, Brian recaps the Celtics’ thrilling win over the Heat on Friday night, including a stellar game from Derrick White, and briefly touches on the Bruins’ win over the Red Wings on Saturday (59:50).

