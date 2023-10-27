NFL Week 8 Picks, Props, and Predictions!

Sheil and Ben are getting you ready for Week 8 action with some bold predictions, prop picks, and locks of the week. Could the Bengals get a much-needed win with Sam Darnold likely starting for the 49ers? Plus, are the Titans headed for a fire sale after trading Kevin Byard?
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
