Tonali’s Ban, the Passing of Bill Kenwright and Looking Ahead to the Manchester Derby

Ian is joined by Mayowa Quadri and Musa Okwonga, and they begin by informing Ian that Bukayo Saka could break a record Wrighty holds if he scores or assists this weekend! They then move on to the news that Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali is banned for 10 months for illegal betting, as well as the sad passing of Everton chairman Bill Kenwright. Finally, they look ahead to the Manchester derby before Ian gets a surprise fake trade.
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Mayowa Quadri and Musa Okwonga
Producers: Ryan Hunn, Roscoe Bowman and Jonathan Fisher
